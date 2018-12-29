in NEWS

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen Opposes The Arrest Of Suspects On Fridays

ELGEYO MARAKWET SENATOR KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN. / COURTESY
ELGEYO MARAKWET SENATOR KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN. / COURTESY

Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen is against the arrest of suspects on Fridays.

Taking to Twitter, the senate majority leader was specially opposed to yesterday’s arrest of senior counsel Tom Ojienda and Peter Wanyama.

The two were arrested for the loss of Sh200 million at the financially crippled Mumias Sugar Company.

This he said “is a violation of our Constitution and weaponization of the fight against corruption!”

“The arrest of Peter Wanyama and Tom Ojienda and indeed many Kenyans on Fridays for cases which have been under investigation for weeks,months&even years is a violation of our Constitution and weaponization of the fight against corruption!” he said.

He has however been blasted by Kenyans on social media who want those involved in graft cases convicted, as President Uhuru Kenyatta asked of the Judiciary.

Some asked that DPP Noordin Haji is allowed to carry out his mandate without external interference.

Here are some of the comments:

