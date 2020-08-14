Murkomen Claims Speaker Lusaka Using Dirty Tricks To Adjourn Debate On Revenue Sharing For 9th Time On Monday

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has accused Speaker Keneth Lusaka of playing dirty tricks in a deliberate attempt to frustrate bid to pass county revenue sharing formula on Monday.

Lusaka had earlier announced that the Senate will convene on Monday to debate on the revenue allocation formula amid deep divisions in the House.

Taking to Twitter on Friday afternoon, Murkomen accused the speaker of being biased in the revenue debate.

The former majority leader claimed that the speaker is busy lobbying senators to support an adjournment motion set to be moved by minority leader James Orengo.

“Speaker Lusaka has convened a special sitting on Monday but he is busy doing rounds in city hotels lobbying Senators to support an adjournment motion to be moved by Sen.Orengo in the same sitting. We have sunk this low? ” Murkomen tweeted.

Murkomen is among a group of senators under the ‘Kenya Moja‘ axis opposed to a population-driven sharing formula fronted by the President Uhuru Kenyatta government.

Others include Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Mutula Kilonzo (Makueni) and Ledama ole Kina (Narok) among others.

On Tuesday the senators voted to pass Meru Senator Mithika Linturi’s amendments aimed at achieving a win-win situation in sharing of Ksh316 billion to counties.

Linturi had moved an amendment to Sakaja’s proposal on the disputed formula fronted by the House Finance committee which a section of Senators argued that was not favourable to “poor” counties.

The Senator proposed a reduction to the baseline (equal share) from Ksh316.5 billion as proposed by Sakaja to Ksh270 billion.

He suggested that other parameters of sharing revenue should apply to the difference of Ksh46.5 billion.

The senators were supposed to vote on the main motion but the speaker adjourned after Orengo said that the House had noted debated on other amendments fronted by Senators Petronilla Were (nominated) and Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu).

