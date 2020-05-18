Murkomen Likens Handshake Between Raila, Uhuru To Late Daniel Moi’s Succession Ploy

Elgeiyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has likened the merger between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga to the late Daniel Moi’s succession ploy.

In a new Twitter rant, Murkomen alludes that the current political scenario in the country is similar to the one witnessed during Moi’s retirement and succession.

For instance, he states that the merger between President Uhuru and Odinga is only aimed to create room for certain people to take over leadership positions.

“This is Moi Succession all over again. Handshake-corporation-merger-throwout “rebels”-introduce your “project” and the rest is what u know. Like Ecclesiastes said, What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun. Let’s just be calm,” he said.

— KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) May 18, 2020

Jubilee party rifts have escalated in recent days, with legislators allied to the DP William Ruto claiming to be targetted.

Last week, Murkomen was ousted and replaced with Samuel Poghisio.

In the same account of events, five senators were expelled from the party for having failed to attend a parliamentary meeting convened by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The included Falhada Dekow Iman, Naomi Jillo Waqo, Victor Prengei, Mary Seneta Yiane and Millicent Omanga.

Further, in new cleanup measures, Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki is set to lose his post as the Deputy Speaker.

This was confirmed by Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kangata who indicated that the decision was arrived at after he missed the State House parliamentary meeting.

In response to his critics and rivals, the DP is reported to have hosted a meeting over the weekend with his close allies and made the decision to remain silent as he strategizes.

“In war, you don’t show your enemies all the arsenal; you will lose. You must retreat and study how far they can go and strategize on how to counter. This is just the beginning. It’s too early for them to celebrate,” a source who attended DP’s meeting is quoted.

