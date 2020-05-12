Murkomen and Kihika Move to the High Court To Block their Ouster

Former Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and former Senate Majority Whip Susan Kihika have moved to the High Court to block their ouster.

The case has been certified as urgent and will be heard on Thursday to determine their fate.

The two were removed from their positions yesterday in a Parliamentary Group meeting for Jubilee senators held yesterday at the State House in their absence.

The changes were instituted today by Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, who announced that there were 20 Jubilee Mps in attendance.

“The minutes showed 20 senators attended the meeting and resolved unanimously to remove Murkomen as Majority leader, Susan Kihika as Majority Whip and subsequently elected Samuel Poghisio, Irungu Kang’ata and Haji Farhiya as Majority leader, whip and deputy whip respectively,” Lusaka said.

However, senators allied to Deputy President have disputed that, saying that a majority of Jubilee Senators did not attend the meeting.

Senator Murkomen said that the speaker made the announcement under duress, since the changes were not legally instituted.

“Mr Speaker, this is not your decision. You made this decision under duress and undue influence and I am sorry you had to do it. Thank you, Mr Speaker,” said Murkomen.

Further, he added, “Be it as it may, Mr Speaker, if finally you’ll disregard the law and make a decision that I am not going to be the Majority Leader in this house, what I can only say is that I want to thank my colleagues who voted for me, supported me throughout and who have continued having faith in me even amidst a lot of intimidation from the executive.”

In addition, Murkomen took a jibe at the Head of State who orchestrated his ouster and accused him of not being truthful to the house. He asked him to deliver the promises he had made including the oversight Fund that had been promised.

