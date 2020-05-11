Murkomen, Kihika Vow To Stay Put, Claim There Is Plot To Forge Signatures Of Absent Senators

Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika will not budge even after being axed from their majority leader and majority whip positions respectively.

Addressing reporters a few hours after their ouster, Murkomen said they will continue to dispense their mandates because the due process was not followed.

“The purported argument that we were voted out is preposterous, laughable and the biggest joke you can have in this part of the town,” said the Elgeyo Marakwet senator.

Murkomen told the president, “To the president, We cannot lead the country through forgery. You cannot forge the signatures of our colleagues.”

He also noted that their replacements, Samuel Poghisio of KANU and Irungu Kang’ata were elected in a flawed process.

On matters a coalition between Jubilee Party and KANU, Murkomen said the National Executive Committee (NEC) has not convened for the past three years to reach such a decision.

“There is purported a coalition which is illegal there must be a NEC meeting, you must appoint a coalition negotiation committee,” he said, adding that he and Kihika are members of NEC.

Kihika on her part dismissed the numbers published by state house where it is said that 20 senators were in attendance.

According to the former Nakuru county assembly speaker, only 11 senators showed up for the parliamentary group meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Dig for information about how many senators were in State House in the morning. Where are their photos and the list of those who attended the meeting we are being told?” she posed.

Kihika also claimed there are plans to forge signatures of those lawmakers who gave the meeting a wide berth.

“They want to forge the signatures, this is a network of wakora,” she said.

Further, Kihika warned, they will not allow the party to be run like a some family property.

Kihika had earlier on in the day written to Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka over the alleged changes.

She noted that they are null and void, as she denied receiving a formal invitation to the meeting.

She was writing on behalf of 21 other senators who stayed away from the PG meeting.

Reports also indicate that Deputy President William Ruto was also absent.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu