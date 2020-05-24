Murkomen Explains Why He Has Been Quoting The Bible Regularly Of Late

Former Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen has been forced to explain why he has been quoting the Bible regularly of late especially in the period before and after his ouster from the majority seat.

Responding to a tweet by Prof Simon Gicharu of Mount Kenya University, Murkomen said that he has been a religious man before politics, and so are other politicians allied to DP William Ruto.

Prof Gicharu was wondering why politicians have been quoting the Bible while preachers have been quoting the Constitution.

“These are interesting times… Politicians are quoting the Bible and preachers are quoting the Constitution. To each his own. But the paradox and contrivance are loud and clear,” wrote Prof Gicharu.

In response, Murkomen said, “I know many Professionals including politicians who are religious first before being politicians. Equally, we are all one people under the Constitution including preachers”.

In January 2020, Murkomen revealed that he was once a pastor, but people started leaving the church because of his ascent.

“I was a mini pastor. At first, many people would come, and because of my accent, people left, which meant we couldn’t collect much. I hadn’t learned how to speak in tongues,” said Murkomen.

Murkomen also previously served as a Christian Union chairman while studying at the University of Nairobi.

In the recent times, Murkomen, DP William Ruto and other leaders allied to their Tangatanga outfit have been quoting the Bible severally, following the ouster of some politicians allied to Ruto in the Senate.

Murkomen lost his majority seat alongside Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika who lost her Majority whip seat. Prof Kithure Kindiki was the latest in the list, after losing his Deputy Speaker’s seat.

