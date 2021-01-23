Murkomen Dares Tuju, Murathe To Summon President Uhuru For Supporting ODM

Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen has dared the Jubilee party leadership to summon its party leader, President Uhuru Kenyatta for supporting ODM.

In a tweet, Murkomen dared party Secretary General Raphael Tuju and national vice chairman David Murathe to have the head of state answer to charges of disloyalty.

Uhuru on December 10 met with then Msambweni MP aspirant from the opposition party, Omar Boga, in what was perceived as an endorsement.

Read: Jubilee Party Nakuru Branch Threatens Disciplinary Action Against DP Ruto For Associating With UDA

“I dare Tuju and Murathe to jointly summon Jubilee Party Leader for supporting ODM and Kipchumba Murkomen for supporting UDA to the Party Headquarters to answer charges of disloyalty. Wacheni vitisho baridi,” Murkomen tweeted.

I dare Tuju and Murathe to jointly summon Jubilee Party Leader for supporting ODM and Kipchumba Murkomen for supporting UDA to the Party Headquarters to answer charges of disloyalty. Wacheni vitisho baridi pic.twitter.com/YP05rPceAN — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) January 23, 2021

This comes after Murathe threatened to have Deputy President William Ruto and his allies kicked out of the party for supporting United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates running for elective seats.

“Those leaders pushing for the UDA agenda including the DP will soon lose their seats. Things are cooking, just wait and see.

“They cannot claim to be our party members yet they field candidates against ours. Maybe it’s time to review the coalition agreement,” Murathe is quoted by the Nation.

Read Also: You Have No Numbers, UDA Slams ANC Following Impeachment Threats Against DP Ruto

Tuju on the other hand said he is following up on a summon letter issued by Nakuru branch secretary general Peter Cheruiyot in which he called for disciplinary action against the DP for among other reasons, associating with UDA.

“The disciplinary committee is aware of the proceedings and they will handle the issue and report to me.

“I will take them to the Jubilee National Management Committee then the National Executive Committee will make a decision and seal their fate,” Tuju said.

But a faction allied to the DP has insisted that the UDA party is in the Jubilee coalition.

This claim is however, yet to be ascertained by political parties registrar Anne Nderitu.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu