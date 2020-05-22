Murkomen Clashes With Orengo, Lusaka Over “Education Qualification” As Kindiki Ouster Turns Ugly

Drama ensued in the Senate chambers on Friday as the house reconvened to debate on a motion to kick out Tharaka-Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki as Deputy Speaker.

The Jubilee party wants to remove Kindiki from office for snubbing a recent Parliamentary Group meeting at State House in Nairobi chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Former Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen, who is opposed to Kindiki’s removal, sharply differed with Senate Minority leader and ODM Senator James Orengo over the motion.

The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator castigated Orengo for supporting what he termed as politically instigated ouster and one not based on his competency.

Condemning Orengo for supporting an “illegality” yet purporting to be a democracy defender, Murkomen said there were no compelling reasons to remove the Deputy Speaker from office.

It’s at this point that Senior Counsel Orengo, an ODM leader Raila Odinga ally, and Murkomen found themselves engaging in a war of words over who is knows the law better than the other. The two are advocates of the High Court.

At one point Orengo asked Murkomen to “read widely” a remark that angered the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator.

The Siaya senator lashed out at Murkomen saying he is a very junior person in the legal profession who has not handled any case in the Supreme Court.

“We are exercising our legislative authority under the Constitution. A decision by Parliament is not an administrative action. Senator, you may need to read if you have not read,” Orengo told Murkomen.

Murkomen, who kept interjecting, accused Orengo of continuously poking holes on his academic qualifications yet they went to the same University, the University of Nairobi.

“Senator Orengo has over and over again doubted my practice and knowledge of law and my academic qualifications,” said Murkomen.

“We went to the same university although the difference is 26 years. I have two Master’s degrees and he has none. I have taught at university and he has not,” Murkomen said.

During the heated exchange, Speaker Kenth Lusaka told Murkomen that he is also well-read.

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, who is the House Majority Whip, is accused of being used by President Kenyatta and his men to kick out Kindiki for supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 Presidential ambitions.

The ongoing senate purge saw Murkomen, a DP ally and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika stripped off their roles in the senate.

The two are accused of disrespecting the President.

