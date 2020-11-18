Senator Murkomen Claims Unknown Persons Have Drones Hovering Around His Home

Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen has claimed drones have been hovering around his home.

In a tweet, the immediate former majority leader in the senate asked those acting behind the scenes to stop hiding and instead go to his home through the front door.

“To the person who has been sending drones to hover over my house I have two requests. 1. Please share the beautiful aerial photos. 2. Come home through the main gate for a cup of tea but make sure you carry your mask. Thank you and God bless,” Murkomen tweeted.

To the person who has been sending drones to hover over my house I have two requests. 1. Please share the beautiful aerial photos. 2. Come home through the main gate for a cup of tea but make sure you carry your mask. Thank you and God bless — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) November 18, 2020

The senator who is also a lawyer has in recent days become a fierce critic of the Jubilee administration specially President Uhuru Kenyatta.

After Kenyatta’s State of The Nation Address on Thursday last week, the legislator said the speech was stale.

“In future I hope the President’s speech writers will write short,fresh and captivating speech and avoid repeating speeches made by the President along the year.Leave the details to the submitted reports and give us something that captures our imaginations and inspires the country,” he said.

On the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report that was only launched in October, Murkomen has remained adamant that it is not the right time to discuss Constitutional amendments.

According to the senator, the government should address what ails Kenyans like the Covid-19 pandemic that continues to sweep through the country.

“UHC is dead.People are dying in hundreds coz of COVID19.Most are dying coz of lack of oxygen. ICU beds are few&full. It’s a mess and the government has given up. We are on our own. I know you will say I am a leader and I should do something,but they won’t listen they want BBI,” he said.

We must get our priorities right. COVID19 is ravaging the Nation and we can’t act indifferent. The Catholic Priests have asked a fundamental question. Is this the right time to discuss matters referendum? pic.twitter.com/ZmeeL1yM79 — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) November 13, 2020

The government last week announced that the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) will not cover Covid-19 patients.

“The cost burden of financing Covid-19 testing and treatment for NHIF beneficiaries both in the National Scheme and the Enhanced Medical Schemes would not be financially viable since it was not envisaged in the current NHIF premiums computation and the existing benefits package,” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe explained to the Senate last Wednesday.

Deputy President William Ruto has on his part called for NHIF to foot hospital bills for Covid-19 patients.

“We commend TSC for including COVID 19 insurance cover for its members. NHIF should emulate TSC by extending a similar cover to its members, especially students who are set to resume school. All available resources should be mobilized to enable NHIF to meet this obligation, ” the DP tweeted.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu