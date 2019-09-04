Murkomen Calls Out Tobiko For Ordering Mau Evictions Without President’s Go Ahead

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has maintained his hard stance against the looming second Mau Forest evictions.

Speaking during a presser at Parliament Buildings, Murkomen called out Environment Cabinet Secretary (CS) Keriako Tobiko for ordering the process that has not been approved by the government of Kenya.

According to Murkomen, Tobiko is insubordinating the president for carrying out a process that he has not ordered.

“I dare say that Keriako Tobiko should be called out for insubordinating the president & carrying out processes that have not been approved by the gov’t of Kenya.” Kipchumba Murkomen on Mau controversy pic.twitter.com/bg7BQzEq0X — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) September 4, 2019

He further condemned the move by Keriako’s ministry to evict the families that have been residing at the forest.

Following the announcement of the looming evictions, Murkomen asserted: “There will be no eviction from Masai Mau Trust Land until President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks.

“CS Tobiko who is conflicted has no moral authority to evict people against the law. We have asked Kenyans to stay put and our children to go to school like children of all other Kenyans!” he tweeted.

The second phase of the evictions have elicited mixed reactions from the region’s leaders with Emurrua Dikirr MP Johanna Ngeno being arrested for allegedly inciting citizens against vacating the land.

The government is targeting over 10,000 people in the Mau forest to voluntarily vacate within 60-days or be forcefully evicted.

Murkomen’s claims leave many speculating on the truths of the accusations as a 10-member task-force team had been appointed by the government to come up with an elaborate plan to ensure the second phase of the Mau eviction is done successfully.

The team is chaired by Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya and comprises of members from the Kenya Forest Service, KWS and Environment Ministry.

The members include Joel Kitilu (Environment Ministry official), Marcus Ocholla (Rift Valley Regional Commander) and Samuel Kimiti (Narok County Commissioner).

Also in the taskforce are Thomas Mumu (Kenya Water Towers Agency official), Nicholas Muia (Director Kenya Water Towers Agency), Alex Lemarkoko (Kenya Forest Service), Benjamin Ole Tina (Director of Security in Narok County in charge of county rangers), Samuel Murage (Kenya Forest Service) and Abdi Doti (Assistant Director at the Kenya Wildlife Service).

The chairman noted: “We will ensure that we conduct the operation in a way no one will feel harassed…”

