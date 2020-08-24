Murkomen Calls For Junet’s Arrest Over Role Played In Loss Of COVID-19 Funds

Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen has called for the immediate resignation and arrest of Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.

According to the former majority leader in the senate, Junet, a member of the opposition party ODM, was allegedly among those who supplied “air” leading to the loss of billions of shillings meant to go towards the fight against COVID-19.

Responding to a jab thrown by the minority whip in the National Assembly, Murkomen said: “To start with we are calling for Your resignation and immediate arrest as you await your fellow suppliers to meet you in court.”

To start with, we are calling for Your resignation and immediate arrest as you await your fellow suppliers to meet you in court https://t.co/o0dwj3xH4O — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) August 24, 2020

This came hours after ODM leader Raila Odinga sought to clarify the party position following a controversial statement issued by the party secretary general Edwin Sifuna over the weekend.

Sifuna alleged that no money was lost as indicated in an NTV exposé that revealed that at least Sh43 billion had been lost.

“We wonder how this can be so before a credible audit by the Auditor General is carried out to ascertain the veracity of these claims. A precedent has been set before, where the media goes on a sensationalist extravaganza, with half baked information obtained from shadowy sources, ending up creating more problems than solutions,” said Sifuna.

According to Raila, those found culpable whether family or friends, will be brought to book.

He did however, insist that audits must be done first to ascertain the allegations, saying that none of the “social media noise makers” have evidence of any embezzlement.

“ODM wants a speedy professional audit that can lead to prosecution instead of a political shouting match that creates more confusion and end up clouding the issues and even covering up for the thieves. ODM will not defend anyone, including members or relatives and friends of its officials, found to have benefited from funds and other resources meant for fighting the coronavirus pandemic,” he said in a statement.

Raila has been accused of keeping mum on issues corruption since the infamous “Handshake” with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu