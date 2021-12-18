No End in Sight As Murgors, Ndichus Adamant About Taking Assault Case to Court

The Murgor sisters will not be backing down from a fight against techie brothers, Paul and Eddie Ndichu.

Cheryl and Stephanie are adamant about pursuing justice for their assault claims against the Ndichu twins.

Speaking to the Nation on Saturday, the sisters who have accused the brothers of assault at the Ole Sereni Hotel in October, want them to pay for their actions.

“All I’d like people to know is that we are not backing down. This is a case of gender-based violence, because someone comes to make a pass at you and you say No,” Stephanie told the daily.

She also wants the incident probed afresh to determine who was in the wrong.

Cheryl, on her want dismissed claims that they were after the money.

“People think it is about the money. It is never about the money and even in this particular case, I feel that these are people who are used to getting away with everything they do. But in our case, we want them to face the law. And if the law says, that they will be convicted. So be it,” Cheryl said.

The twins’ lawyer, Edwin Sifuna also told the daily that they will not seek an out-of-court settlement with the Murgors.

“We are prepared to go to court. There is nothing to negotiate over. I mean these are the same ladies who are saying that what happened was violence against women, yet they were seen assaulting a woman, that is why they are also being arrested and charged for beating a woman,” Sifuna said.

He added that they will see the Murgors in court as soon as the prosecution gives the greenlight.

On December 9, the DPP ordered that the Murgors be charged with fighting in public and assault.

The ODPP had on November 17 ordered the twins be charged with assault and malicious damage to property.

The plea taking was postponed after new allegations by Munyra Hassan Mohamed came to light.

