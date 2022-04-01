Murgor Sisters Seeking Ksh50 million Compensation Claiming Wrongful Prosecution in Assault Case

Two women who accused twin brothers Paul and Eddie Ndichu of assault are now seeking Ksh50 million compensation from the government over alleged wrongful prosecution.

The two sisters Stephanie and Cheryll Murgor, claim the state violated their rights following recommendations to charge them with fighting in public and assault.

In an application filed through lawyer Philip Murgor — uncle to the two siblings — the complainants want the court to award them Ksh25 million each in damages.

Also demanding similar compensation are two individuals who were in the company of the duo during the alternation with the Ndichu twins in October last year. the two are Samuel Dennis Ramdas and Patrick Kipngetich Koech.

Murgor also wants the court to issue a declaration that the four are entitled to general, exemplary and punitive damages as may be assessed by the court for ‘unjustified physical and psychological suffering’.

“An award for compensation against the sisters – Cheryll, Stephanie, and Ramdas and Koech as may be assessed by the court for gross violation of the petitioners’ fundamental rights and freedoms as specified in this petition of not less than Ksh25 million for each petitioner, therefore, totalling Ksh100 million,” the court papers read in parts.

The complainants last month obtained orders from the High Court suspending their prosecution pending hearing and determination of their petition challenging prosecution over the assault case.

The Ndichu brothers are jointly accused of assaulting the two sisters at the Emara Ole Sereni Hotel on October 17 after they reportedly turned down their sexual advances during a night out.

“Yesterday my sister and I were attacked by the Ndichu twins for respectfully turning them down. They threatened to shoot us and ruin our lives. My sister was strangled by Paul Ndichu while her boyfriend who had come to her rescue was being strangled by Eddie,” one of the victims said at the time.

The case gained public outrage forcing the twins to step down from their roles at their new startup, Wapi Pay. They also lost millions of funding after an investor pulled out following the saga.

