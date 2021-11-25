Murgor Sisters Reject Out of Court Settlement Offer from Ndichu Twins

Two ladies who accused twin brothers Paul and Eddie Ndichu have rejected multiple requests for an out of court settlement from the two.
Through their lawyer and uncle Phillip Murgor, Cheryl and Stephanie Murgor said they had received offers for an out of court settlement from the brothers, through three different lawyers, including one who is an MP.
“We have been approached by 3 different advocates, one of whom is also an MP,” a joint statement from the sisters reads.
“All seeking an amicable out-of-court settlement on behalf of the Ndichu brothers.”
Read: Paul, Eddie Ndichu Accused of Assaulting Women who Turned Down their Sexual Advances
The statement provides that one of the offers from an advocate, Njenga Kiarie of Amadi & Associates was followed up with a letter dated October 26. The letter said that the brothers were willing to pay for the repairs of damages to a vehicle belonging to Samuel Ramdas.
“We politely rejected all the overtures, and indicated that it was in the public interest that the case proceeds to court,” the statement adds.
The sisters also condemned what they term as an attempt by law enforcement to sway the outcome of the investigation.
Read: Kenyan Fintech Asilimia Among 14 firms Selected for Catapult: Inclusion Africa 2021 Bootcamp
According to the sisters, last Thursday when the brothers were to be charged, they got message that they would not be charged due to “new directives”
They also pointed to a violent and well coordinated social media campaign aimed at portraying them as extortionists who were out to benefit from the incident that happened at Emara Ole Sereni Hotel last month.
During the Thursday briefing, the sisters alleged concerted efforts aimed at pressurizing them into withdrawing the case.
“We take the new developments as a crude attempt by sections of the police toforce our clients to withdraw or compromise their complaints against the Ndichu brothers,” the statement reads.
Read: Janet Mbugua, Husband Shun Breakup Rumours, Pose In Cute Family Photos
The sisters disclosed that the Deputy DCI Langata had contacted their lawyer and asked him to present Cheryl and Patrick to make a statement regarding the case and produce their fingerprints so they could be charged with affray alongside the third party who was with the Ndichu brothers, Munira.
“This is against all known procedure, whereby all parties are invited to record a normal witness statements and present their witnesses at all, before a decision is made to charge by the DPP,” Murgor said on Thursday.
“We reject this distracting sideshow, and call upon the DPP to call for the file and give appropriate directions on how the offence of affray should be investigated in the light of the explanation of self defence offered by Cheryll and Patrick in the statements already recorded.”
The lawyer, Philip Murgor said a letter had been submitted to the DPP asking to have “unfolding shenanigans” brought to an end and the brother charged appropriately.
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu