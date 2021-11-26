Kiambu Man Linked To Wife’s Murder Re-arrested Months After Escaping from Police Cells

A suspect who escaped from police custody in Kiambu five months ago has been arrested.

John Muturi Keneya alias Francis Limo Ngugi was arrested on Thursday in Namanga town, Kajiado County, by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations after a tip-off from a member of the public.

The suspected capital offender had been arrested in June for murder, rape and robbery with violence.

According to the DCI, Keneya is the main suspect in the murder of his wife who died after being stabbed in the chest in August last year.

He had been remanded by the Kiambu High Court at Karuri police station in June as he awaited a mental assessment test.

Read: Suspect in Quiver Lounge Shooting Dickson Mararo to Face Murder Charges After Victim Died

Keneya escaped as police prepared to serve the remandees at the station with an evening meal on June, 22, at around 6:30pm.

“He sneaked out of the cells mysteriously and disappeared,” DCI said on Friday.

After staging the daring escape, the suspect went into hiding in Namanga town, where he has been doing odd jobs to make a living.

“Yesterday morning, detectives received information on the whereabouts of the fugitive, through the DCI anonymous tip line.

Read Also: Besieged FKF President Nick Mwendwa Re-arrested After State Closed Graft Case

“A team was immediately dispatched to the border town and after a few hours, the suspect was smoked out of his hideout,” DCI added.

The suspect is in custody pending arraignment in court.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...