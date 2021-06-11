Murder Suspect Re-arrested A Day After Wrestling Police, Fleeing Nakuru

A murder suspect identified as Francis Mwangi who had wrestled police officers and escaped en route to the hospital on Thursday night has been re-arrested.

According to Citizen, Mwangi was being escorted to hospital by six police officers before things took a new twist.

For instance, Mwangi is accused of killing a female friend in Kirima where an irate mob descended on him with blows hence sustaining some injuries.

The police were then called following the mob attack where he was rescued and while on the way to hospital he attacked the police officers.

Apparently, while en route to the hospital, Mwangi turned violent and started wrestling officers forcing the driver of the police car to stop the vehicle.

It was then that Mwangi broke free from handcuffs and vanished into a nearby bush and was nowhere to be found.

“The driver heard the commotion and stopped to inquire what was happening. The prisoner managed to break the handcuff and vanished into the bush before the officers on chase car arrived,” a police report reads.

By Friday morning upon hearing of his escape, his neighbours set his house a blaze and a manhunt for him was set up.

By today afternoon, he was again cornered by an angry mob at Emboita area where police officers were alerted.

He is currently being held at Central Police Station in Nakuru where the murder incident is being investigated before he is arraigned in court.

Recently, cases of suspected criminals and prisoners escaping from police custody have been on the rise. In a span of one week, about three people have escaped while in the custody of police officers.

