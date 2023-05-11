Murder Suspect Jowie Irungu Denies Knowing Monica Kimani

“I got tired and I was throwing my clothes outside, I wanted to leave the house because the same message was repetitive and I was intoxicated and angry I didn’t want to listen to her at all.”

He also told the court that his neighbour had brought the firearm to their house for safekeeping as he was fighting with his wife.

Jowie also informed the court that he lied to the police about the gun because Brian had acquired it illegally and would get into trouble with the authorities.

“Brian gave me a narrative that I say thugs attacked me because Brian had acquired the gun illegally and he said if we said the truth he will be in trouble,” the court heard.

He also said that he only learned that he was a suspect in Monica’s murder on television.

He claimed that officers visited his home the day after the incident and was grilled about his relationship with the deceased.

“They asked for car keys, phone, cup and clothes I was wearing them they took me to Langata police station they took my passport and taken to Kilimani police station,” he added