Murder Suspect Jowie Irungu Denies Knowing Monica Kimani

Murder suspect Jowie Irungu has denied knowing his alleged victim, Monica Kimani.
Testifying before Lady Justice Grace Nzioka at the Milimani law courts on Thursday, Jowie who was incarcerated for two years, said he had never met Monica.
The court, however, heard that he knew the deceased’s brother, George, with whom he schooled.
“I really don’t know Monica but I know the brother George. We schooled with him in 2012, we never met after that because I traveled outside the country then we later caught up on Instagram but we were to meet at Forty Forty, a place I used to go,” Jowie testified.
“I have never interacted with her, I didn’t even have her number.”
On how he sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, Jowie said a firearm belonging to his neighbour, Brian, went off as he was packing his things at his then lover Jackie Maribe’s home.
He alleged that he had just discovered upsetting text messages on the former Citizen TV news anchor’s phone.
“We had an argument again about a message I saw on her phone and we threw words at each other,” he said.
“I got tired and I was throwing my clothes outside, I wanted to leave the house because the same message was repetitive and I was intoxicated and angry I didn’t want to listen to her at all.”
He also told the court that his neighbour had brought the firearm to their house for safekeeping as he was fighting with his wife.
Jowie also informed the court that he lied to the police about the gun because Brian had acquired it illegally and would get into trouble with the authorities.
“Brian gave me a narrative that I say thugs attacked me because Brian had acquired the gun illegally and he said if we said the truth he will be in trouble,” the court heard.
He also said that he only learned that he was a suspect in Monica’s murder on television.
He claimed that officers visited his home the day after the incident and was grilled about his relationship with the deceased.
“They asked for car keys, phone, cup and clothes I was wearing them they took me to Langata police station they took my passport and taken to Kilimani police station,” he added
“I was taken to DCI and a lady showed me a CCTV video asking me if that was me and I said no but she insisted that it was me, I learnt on TV what I was being accused of.”
Jowie was released on a Sh2 million cash bail in 2020.
