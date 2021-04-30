Murder Charge Against Suspect in Velvine Nungari’s Death Deferred as Police Seek More Time to Probe Matter

A court has deferred plea taking for the prime suspect in Velvine Nungari’s murder.

Joseph Kinyua Murimi was supposed to take plea on Thursday but was deferred after DCI detectives sought to hold him for four more weeks.

Appearing before Kiambu Law Courts Chief Magistrate Patriciah Gichohi in a virtual sitting, the investigating officer, Thomas Onyisi, said more time was needed as the DNA sample analysis was still pending.

Onyisi also informed the court that they needed more time to analyze photos and CCTV footage obtained from the supposed scene of crime.

Last month, Murimi was granted bail and was ordered to present himself at Kiamumbi Police Station once every two weeks.

Police officers privy to the details said then that the deceased 24-year-old waitress was sexually assaulted by more than one assailant.

Murimi told the police that he left the hotel room an hour after checking, but the attendants told a different story, that they saw him leave in the morning.

Velvine passed away on March 9 while undergoing treatment at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital.

An autopsy report showed that she suffered three fractures on her spinal cord with bruises and fluid deposits consistent with sexual assault.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Murimi had allegedly met Velvine two days before their date on February 23.

On the material day, he had picked up Nungari at Kirigiti, before the two proceeded to Q West for drinks and later to Kijito along Kamiti Road, then to Sinnot Hotel where they booked a room.

CCTV footage showed them picking their room key at 9 pm at the reception area and Murimi leaving an hour and a half later (10.30 pm).

