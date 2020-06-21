Murathe Warns MPs Planning To Snub Uhuru’s Monday Meeting

Jubilee Vice-chairperson David Murathe has issued a warning to Members of Parliament planning to miss the party’s Parliamentary Group meeting that will be hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday morning.

In a Facebook post, Murathe said the party’s top leadership will not hesitate to discipline MPs who will fail to attend the meeting scheduled to be held at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) as from 9am.

Reports indicate that the President will chair the meeting via online video platform, Zoom, after four staffers tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease at State House in Nairobi recently.

“Missing tomorrow’s PG meeting should not come to anyone’s mind. Disciplinary actions are crystal clear in the Jubilee Party Act to those who are deviating from the fundamental requirements of the party, ” said Murathe.

“In the recent, we have witnessed a lot of disloyalty, insubordination, impunity, disobedience, and direct insults to our party leader. That must come to an end.”

The head of state is expected to announce more changes in the party leadership in the National Assembly.

This comes days after Uhuru received a petition signed by 130 MPs seeking to oust majority leader Aden Duale.

Duale survived the cut during the June 2 PG meeting during which majority whip Benjamin Washiali and his deputy Cecily Mbarire were ejected from their positions.

Kieni MP Kanini Kega was behind the collection of signatures to kick out Duale.

Speaking on Friday, the MP noted that the party will fill vacant positions.

He was referring to 16 House Committee positions previously held by Jubilee members who were formally discharged on Thursday.

Kega also warned that members who have moved to other parties will face the consequences.

“The recourse for individuals who have gone against the party is in the provisions in the Constitution that will be invoked and the choices will face the consequences,” he said.

He also noted that “rebel” members who earlier on in the week unveiled “Jubilee Asili” are sabotaging the president by forming a parallel party.

“There are people playing with fire either through ignorance or trying to dare but they will see the consequences by next week if there is credible information that they have formed an outfit,” he added referring to Deputy President William Ruto’s allies.

But the Ruto allies led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen have dismissed claims of forming a new party.

Murkomen, who was recently ousted as Senate Majority Leader, explained that Jubilee Asili is an office for members who have been denied entrance into the Jubilee Party headquarters located in Pangani.

