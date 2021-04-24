Murathe Threatens to Tell All in Sh4 Billion Kemsa Tender Probe

Jubilee party national vice chairman David Murathe has threatened to tell all when he finally appears before the Public Investment Committee (PIC).

Murathe, an ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, has been linked to a company, Kilig Limited, which bagged a Sh4 billion Kemsa tender.

The company was supposed to supply the government agency with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Speaking to the Standard, Murathe said he is ready to clarify his role in the company. He claimed to have been a guarantor.

The Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir-led committee accused Murathe of influencing the tender.

“I will be going to the committee on Thursday. I asked to appear in person to shed light on this matter but I was instructed to do an affidavit which is self-explanatory. I am not a beneficiary, owner, director, or shareholder at the company. I was just loaning the managers who are known to me,” he told the daily.

He also noted that the investigation into the probe was pure politics, adding that the contract in question was cancelled and no goods supplied.

“What is this farce with me. I am not a signatory. This is just politics and they are making it a big deal yet the contract was cancelled. There was no procurement, delivery, or invoice raised. This committee is supposed to protect public interest in the event goods and services are overpriced or supply air.”

When the probe is done, Murathe said, Kenyans will be surprised who are really behind the scandal.

Murathe had been summoned alongside former Kilig limited director Wilibroad Gachoka, and Entec technology director Chen Chao.

Mr June Chao, said he was approached by Gachoka and Ivy Onyango with a commitment letter from Kemsa for the supply of 450,000 PPEs. His company’s role was to source for PPEs from China.

In his affidavit, Gachoka said he resigned as a director of Kilig Limited on April 17, 2020, and transferred his shares, along with his partner Zhu Jinping’s share, to Collins Bush Wanjala.

At some point, Murathe had dragged into the matter, Deputy President William Ruto whose allies hit back.

Nauru senator Susan Kihika said, “Murathe has been running around shouting thief, thief while all along he is the THIEF! Uhuru promised the country to take action on these Kemsa thieves, waiting to see what he will do now that the thieves are his court jesters, inner circle? A president doesn’t lie, right?”

