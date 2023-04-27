Murathe Reveals Plan to Oust Kanini Kega, Sabina Chege

EALA MP Kanini Kega and nominated MP Sabina Chege’s positions are now in jeopardy after the Jubilee party vowed to recall them.

Two factions are battling for control of the former ruling party.

A group aligned with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta wants Kega and Chege to be recalled even before the issue is settled. The Registrar of Political Parties has also advised the feuding factions to settle the disputes internally.

Jubilee national vice-chair David Murathe has disclosed that the party is working on kicking out Kega and Chege from their respective positions.

According to Murathe, the duo violated the party constitution and the laws governing political parties.

“We cannot have our member nominated and even appointed as whip, only to whip for the other side. Once a member has shifted allegiance like in the case of Kega and Chege, they are deemed to have resigned from the nominating party,” he said.

“Azimio had dewhipped Chege as deputy minority whip and speaker Moses Wetangula should effect the changes. We are now going to initiate the process of revoking her nomination to the National Assembly.”

Murathe asserted that the former Kieni MP was nominated to the regional assembly by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party, to which Jubilee belongs.

He noted that the coalition will be forced to take action against the regional MP since he has chosen to work with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

”He was nominated for election by Jubilee and was elected on the Azimio ballot,” he said.

“If he has joined Kenya Kwanza, we will demand his recall to send a new name to EALA to propagate their agenda.”

But EALA rules dictate that one ceases to be a member through death or resignation with their term almost guaranteed.

