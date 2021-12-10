Azimio la Umoja: Murathe Promises to Undo Lies Peddled in the Mountain Against Raila

Jubilee Party Vice Chair David Murathe has pledged to embark on a journey that will see the lies peddled against ODM leader Raila Odinga in the Mountain are undone.

Speaking during the Azimio la Umoja convention at Kasarani Stadium, Murathe affirmed his support for Odinga as President ahead of the 2022 elections adding that he will transverse the Mount Kenya region and ensure the people warm up to a Raila Odinga presidency.

“We, the people you are seeing here, went to Central with lots of lies and propaganda. We will go back there and unlock the propaganda,” he said.

Sisi ndio tulienda Mt Kenya tuweka Uongo against Raila Odinga. Kwa hivyo, sisi ndio tumekuja tena kwenda Mt Kenya kutoa iyo Uongo tuliweka" #AzimioLaUmoja — Hon. David Murathe (@MuratheDavid_) December 10, 2021

Murathe further took a swipe at DP William Ruto where he labeled him a thief who should not be anywhere near the country’s top seat.

Leaders from different parts of the country have convened at Kasarani stadium to declare support for an Odinga Presidency. Thousands of his supports also braced the cold morning to secure a place at the stadium.

Speaking during the event, COTU SG Francis Atwoli ideally affirmed his support for Raila Odinga ahead of the 2022 polls while calling on his Party leader, Gideon Moi to join Raila.

Atwoli told Moi that they will not leave him behind in their quest to form the government with the former prime minister.

"I want to assure you Raila that we won't leave Gideon in Oka… Moi told us not to leave you behind. We will not leave you in Oka…We will not leave you in Oka," said Atwoli to the excitement of the crowd.

