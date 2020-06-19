Uhuru’s Man Murathe Says Jubilee Asili Is Evidence Of Successful Eviction Of “Rebels” From Gov’t

Jubilee Vice-Chairperson David Murathe now says that the clear cracks in the ruling Jubilee party were long overdue.

Reacting to the unveiling of Jubilee Asili Centre by rival Tanga Tanga camp allied to Deputy President William Ruto, the Uhuru ally says the President can now focus on delivering his agenda to the Kenyan people as the “rebels” had successfully been evicted.

The DP’s allies yesterday unveiled the Jubilee Asili outfit with the original Jubilee party logo but with Ruto’s defunct United Republican Party (URP) colours. It’s touted as a new vehicle that the DP could use in the 2022 State House race.

According to Murathe, who doesn’t see eye to eye with Ruto, the Tanga Tanga camp has for a long time frustrated the Jubilee Party agenda and their “exit” offers much relief for the President to deliver.

In a Facebook post on Friday morning, Murathe seemed to confirm that the recent Jubilee purge on Ruto men both in the Senate and the National Assembly was part of a larger scheme to push the DP into action, perhaps devise an exit plan in the Jubilee messy divorce.

“For a very long time Uhuru’s Jubilee Party agenda has been attacked by a political leprosy by the name jubilee Asili. But, after massive fumigations, we have successfully separated and our focus now is delivery of services and ensuring we unite this country. We are therefore urging patriots to refrain from contracting this disease, ” said Murathe.

Yesterday, the DP met 16 lawmakers who were recently stripped of their roles in Parliament at the Jubilee Asilic Centre said to be located on Makindu Road, off Riara Road in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

The second in command and his troops after the meeting dumped the popular Jubilee party slogan Tuko Pamoja (We are together) for Sote Pamoja (All of us together).

The parallel office, now a home for the perceived rebels, will be used for meetings by the MPs who claim to have been blocked from accessing Jubilee Party Headquarters Office located in Pangani.

Ruto’s right-hand man and former Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen said that the offices are open to all like-minded MPs.

“We had a meeting with the DP at the Jubilee Asili Centre. It is a centre for all members, not parallel. It is the centre for Jubilee Party members who believe in the original idea of the party, including the implementation of the promises we gave to the people,” the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator told The Standard.

DP Ruto confirmed holding the meeting, saying that the MPs “were recently assigned other responsibilities in the party”.

“Had lunch with Jubilee MPs who were recently assigned other responsibilities in the party. Thanked them for exemplary service to the party and the nation. I implored them to continue focusing on Jubilee’s people-centered transformational agenda now and in the future. SOTE PAMOJA ,” tweeted Ruto.

The meeting came just a day after the President’s party inked a deal with Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Chama Cha Mashinani’s Isaac Rutto.

Murathe and Secretary-General Raphael Tuju hosted the leaders keen to work with the government ahead of the 2022 elections.

Ruto’s troops had in May termed as illegal a similar pact reached by independence party KANU and Jubilee.

The post-election coalition saw KANU man Samuel Poghisio picked by Uhuru to replace Murkomen in the Senate as majority leader.

It will be interesting to see what Ruto and his men are up to.

