Murathe Asks EACC To Summon DP Ruto, Khalwale Over KEMSA Saga

On Friday Jubilee party vice chairman David Murathe was grilled for close to four hours by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers.

During the grilling session, Murathe once again dropped Deputy President William Ruto’s name in the ongoing Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) probe.

Murathe was summoned after reports showed that he was a bank signatory of Kilig Limited, a company that was awarded a Sh4 billion tender.

Appearing before the anti-graft agency, Murathe – a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta – admitted to knowing Kilig managers; Wilbroad Gachoka and a Mr Zhu.

He also told the officers that he was aware that the company did not trade with Kemsa due to financial constraints.

Apparently, the Kilig managers sold their shares to persons close to the DP.

“I know Willbroad who is a partner at Kilig and a Mr Zhu, and I know at some point they were not able to secure financing for the provision of the kits that they had committed. They had commitment letter from Kemsa, they transferred their shareholding to persons who are known associates of DP Ruto. So I came here to present that evidence today,” Murathe said.

He added: “I know Kilig never delivered anything to Kemsa. I know Kilig was never paid a penny by Kemsa. I know that the order was cancelled before the date and the reason was budgetary constraints. I know all these because I asked Willbroad and he told me. My association with him is not in any business.”

But according to Wilbroad’s brother, journalist Tony Gachoka, Murathe received money from the government agency.

Gachoka has been going off on social media threatening to expose the Jubilee Party leader.

The DP has on his part denied Involvement of any kind in the loss of billions at Kemsa.

“The corruption “consultants”, brokers and conmen, some bankrupt in 2013, are now billionaires after looting while scapegoating WsR,” Ruto’s tweet read in part.

Murathe also wants former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale and his counterpart from Machakos Johnston Muthama to appear before the commission to shed more light on the scandal.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu