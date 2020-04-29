Face Masks: Murang’a Women Worried As Panty Thieves Break Into Their Homes

The need for face masks has risen especially after the government ordered every Kenyan to wear a mask at all times specially in public places.

It is as a result that all sorts of clothing has been fashioned into a face mask.

Some are wearing socks, leggings, shirt sleeves and others women’s underwear.

Take for example, Murang’a women are no longer at ease after hanging their garments out to dry.

Why, one might wonder. Well, some unscrupulous face mask dealers have resorted to turning women panties into face masks.

These unorthodox masks go for a measly Sh20 hence a market for these masks.

Women from Mwirua village are worried that their girls will not have underwear left when school opens.

Others now carry their inner wears in their bags as the panty thieves have gone as far as breaking into their homes.

What baffles these women is that their men’s underwear is untouched.

“We are worried because these thieves are stealing women and girls’ underwear while leaving men’s on the line. We don’t know what our children shall wear when schools re-open,” one woman told People Daily.

Another told the daily that one panty makes two masks while those bigger in size can make up to five masks.

Two weeks ago, in yet another village in Murang’a, residents paid Sh20 for masks made out of panties.

Speaking to Inooro TV, Maragua residents said they only realized they had been duped long after paying for the masks.

They asked the government to supply them with the recommended face masks.

The ministry of health has urged citizens to wear these protective equipment at all times when in public.

Those in the transport sector are required to wear masks when on the job.

Supermarkets are not allowed to serve customers without masks.

Kenya has recorded 384 coronavirus cases, 129 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu