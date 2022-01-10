Murang’a Woman On The Run After Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Son

A woman is missing after allegedly fatally stabbing her two-year-old son in Murang’a on Sunday afternoon.

Nancy Munjiro, a 21-year-old single mother of two, is suspected to have stabbed her boys killing the toddler and injuring the four-year-old.

Munjiro who is believed to have attempted to commit suicide after the heinous crime is said to have visited her boys during the Christmas holiday at her mother’s home in Kianjogu village in Kahuro.

The suspect who works as a domestic worker at a nearby town known as Kiriaini, did not report back to work after the festive season for unknown reasons.

“The area assistant chief Ms. Lucy Muthoni Kimani told detectives that Munjiro, who works as a househelp in Kiriaini area of Kahuro, had visited her mother (who lives with the two kids) over the festive season, and was yet to report back to her place of work for unknown reasons,” said DCI.

He added, “What the kids’ grandmother hoped would be a precious bonding moment between mother and sons as she stepped out of her house in the morning, turned to be the darkest day of her life.”

Murang'a detectives have launched manhunt for a suspected killer mother who stabbed her two kids at Kianjogu village in Kahuro yesterday afternoon, killing one instantly. In the bizarre incident that left locals astounded, Nancy Munjiro (a 21-year-old single mother of two 4yr — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 10, 2022

Upon her return, the kids’ grandmother found the boys on the floor, the toddler already dead and the other in critical condition.

The surviving child was taken to Muriranjas hospital but was referred to Murang’a County hospital due to his condition.

“Police who visited the scene also found a rope hanging from the roof, suspecting that the perpetrator might have attempted suicide before opting for her heels,” added DCI.

Detectives have since launched a manhunt for Munjiro.

