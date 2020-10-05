Murang’a Violence Was State Sponsored – DP Ruto Allies

A group of lawmakers allied to the Deputy President William Ruto now say the violence witnessed in Kenol, Murang’a County on Sunday was state-sponsored.

Led by Elgeiyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, they claim the Ministry of Interior should be held culpable and called on the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to apologize to the church.

Other legislators who were present while addressing media at Parliament Building include Charles Gimose (Hamisi MP), Aaron Cheruiyot (KerichoMP), Kipchumba Murkomen (Senator Elgeyo Marakwet), Purity Ngirici( Kirinyaga), and Rigathi Gachagua (MP Mathira).

“It is obvious that they want to create a narrative that absolves them from their constitutional and legal responsibility. Those who planned and funded the violence are known and are obviously under the protection of police and their masters in the Ministry of Interior,” they said.

They further added, “It is tragic that a ministry led by Kenya’s most educated civil servants should descend into the arena of active political contestation, and do so in the ways that contradict and undermine ministry’s mandate.”

According to the group, the police condoned the ferrying of hired goons by the busloads and did nothing as wrecked havoc among the community.

The chaos that erupted on Sunday left two people dead and several others injured, with politicians playing the blame game to taint the images of their opponents.

Speaking on Sunday during a fundraiser at AIPCA Kenol Church after the chaos, the DP condemned the violence accusing some government officials of having directed police to teargas his supporters in church.

Already, the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has ordered for the arrest of Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro and his Kandara counterpart Alice Wahome, both allies of Ruto, over the violence.

The two, however, accuse anti-Ruto leaders including Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege of having ferried goons to the region to disrupt the DP’s event.

