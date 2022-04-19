Murang’a MCA Aspirant Arrested for Stealing Sh283,000 from Reveler via M-Pesa

A male politician who runs a bar in Maragua town was arrested by police in Murang’a on Monday for allegedly plotting with two female staffers to steal Sh283,000 from a reveler.

The three and an unidentified commercial sex worker allegedly carried out the theft on April 4, Murang’a South sub-county Police Commander Alexander Shikondi revealed.

The three were nabbed at the politician’s bar located in Thayu Estate.

Mr Shikondi said the lawmaker, who is running for a county assembly seat as an independent candidate, was accused of stealing the money by Paul Kamau Mwaura.

The matter was recorded at Maragua Police Station under OB Number 35 on April 11.

According to police, the four suspects colluded to take money from Mr Mwaura’s mobile wallet. The well orchestrated scam was carried out by the politician using the bar’s till number and personal cell phones.

The aspirant is also accused of money laundering for certifying the scam to his till number as part of a commercial transaction, thereby obscuring the source of the funds.

The complainant, the Nation said, sold part of his family’s land and proceeded to a pub near the Maragua Police Station to “thank himself for executing a sale”.

The report also indicates that the four schemed to steal from Mr Mwaura once they realized that he had loads of cash on his person.

“There were four transactions that were effected from the victim’s phone – Sh93,000 and Sh90,000 twice before a Sh10,000 transfer left him with an overdraft of Sh400,” Mr Shikondi said.

Detectives seized all of the suspects’ phones, books of account, and M-Pesa statements.

“We are compiling evidence and we are getting somewhere. One of the suspects has been very helpful, since she has owned up. We are now transforming the owning [into] hard evidence. It does not matter from whom you steal … even drunkards are entitled to the security of both their lives and properties,” he said.

Mr Mwaura told the police that he had no idea how they gained his PINs in order to commit the fraud, but that “I assume the pub has CCTV cameras and they zoomed me in while I transacted, they poisoned my alcohol with sedatives, and I passed out.”

He claims he was surprised the next day when he awoke from the bar’s lodgings and went to pay for a morning drink to clear his brain, only to be told he did not have enough money to pay for the Sh100 order.

“It slowly dawned on me that I had been visited by the devil in a very big way and recorded a police complaint statement after six days of personal investigations,” he said.

