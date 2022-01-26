in NEWS

Murang’a Man who Killed 4-month-old Son Detained for Two Weeks

Mark Njuguna (Courtesy)

Mark Njuguna, the man from Murang’a who killed his four-month-old son following a dispute with his wife has been detained for two weeks.

Njuguna will be remanded until investigations into the same are completed.

Njuguna made headlines after a video capturing him assaulting his wife, Mary Muthoni with a belt went viral. In the video, he picked up his son who was lying on the floor and smashed him to a concrete wall, killing him on the spot.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Tuesday morning at their Kihimbuini home in Murang’a county.

Although the cause of their argument is yet to be authenticated, speculations reveal that Njuguna had discovered he did not father the 4-month-old boy.

The infant’s body is currently at General Kago Mortuary in Thika awaiting postmortem.

Mark Njuguna

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

