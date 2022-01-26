Murang’a Man who Killed 4-month-old Son Detained for Two Weeks

Mark Njuguna, the man from Murang’a who killed his four-month-old son following a dispute with his wife has been detained for two weeks.

Njuguna will be remanded until investigations into the same are completed.

Mark Njuguna, 23 yrs accused of killing his four months boy in Kihumbuini Gatanga Murang'a by dropping him on concrete floor, detained for two weeks pic.twitter.com/Z1n5F3edk0 — LINCOLN NJOGU (@muriukilincoln) January 26, 2022

Njuguna made headlines after a video capturing him assaulting his wife, Mary Muthoni with a belt went viral. In the video, he picked up his son who was lying on the floor and smashed him to a concrete wall, killing him on the spot.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Tuesday morning at their Kihimbuini home in Murang’a county.

Although the cause of their argument is yet to be authenticated, speculations reveal that Njuguna had discovered he did not father the 4-month-old boy.

The infant’s body is currently at General Kago Mortuary in Thika awaiting postmortem.

