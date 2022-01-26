Murang’a Man in Viral Video Assaulting 4-month-old Child Arrested

Mark Njuguna, the man captured in a viral video where he was assaulting his wife and 4-month-old son has been arrested.

In the video that went viral, Njuguna was beating up his wife with a belt and went further to smash his son on the wall, leading to his death.

Reports indicate that Njuguna was involved in an altercation with his wife, Mary Muthoni in the wee hours of Tuesday morning at their Kihimbuini home in Murang’a county.

Read: Murang’a Woman On The Run After Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Son

Although the cause of their argument is yet to be authenticated, speculations reveal that Njuguna had discovered he did not father the 4-month-old boy.

During the argument, Njuguna descended on the wife with a whip while the infant lay on the floor. He proceeded to pick him up and threw him on the concrete wall.

The infant died immediately. His body has been moved to General Kago Mortuary in Thika awaiting postmortem while Njuguna is in custody awaiting arraignment later today.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...