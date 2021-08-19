Murang’a County Assembly Closed After Spike in Covid-19 Cases

The leadership of the Murang’a County Assembly on Wednesday resolved to suspend sittings over a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The assembly’s clerk Kuria Thuita said in an internal memo that the assembly will be closed for two weeks as part of efforts to curb further spread of the virus.

During the 14-day period, all members of the assembly and staff were directed to work from home.

“Officers offering essential services will be on duty on a structured reporting schedule,” the memo read.

Health officials in the county have been on a high alert over a spike in cases in the region.

The county’s Health executive Joseph Mbai recently said the leadership is likely to issue more stringent measures to curb the spread of the disease.

Generally, Kenya continues to record a surge in cases in what the Ministry of Health is yet to officially declare as the fourth wave of the virus.

Yesterday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced 1,506 new cases from a sample size of 9,840.

The county’s Covid-19 positivity rate now stands at 15.3 percent.

On the same day, President Uhuru Kenyatta extended the nationwide 10pm-4am curfew for a further 60 days to contain the spread of the virus.

The president also suspended for a further 60 days all physical and in-person public gatherings and meetings, including political rallies and campaign meetings for the upcoming general elections.

