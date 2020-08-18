Ex-MP Danson Mungatana Released on Sh200,000 Cash Bail In Fake Military Tender Case

Former Garsen MP Danson Mungatana and his co-accused Collins Waweru have been released on Sh200,000 cash bail.

The duo appeared before Abdulkadir Lorot at Kibera Law Courts for plea taking.

Last week, the two were arrested at Sagret Hotel for allegedly obtaining money by false pretences.

Through their lawyer, the complainants sought to settle the matter out of court, but was met with opposition by the prosecution.

The prosecution counsel noted that the state was the complainant in most of the charges preferred against the accused persons.

The two have been ordered to present themselves in court tomorrow at 9.30 am when Lorot will give a ruling on the matter.

UPDATE | Hon Danson Mungatana and his co-accused were today arraigned before Kibera Law courts for plea taking. The two appeared before Hon. Abdulkadir Lorot who stated that he will rule on the matter tomorrow, 19th August, 2020. https://t.co/40moEoc4Sf — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) August 18, 2020

Nairobi police boss Rashid Yakub last week told reporters that a woman had implicated the former lawmaker in a scheme to defraud her.

Apparently, the unidentified woman had reported to Military Police at the Department of Defence with tender documents that turned out to be fake.

Mr Yakub said that the woman said that she had received the said documents from a senior military officer at DoD with the promise that he would help her bag a Sh70 million cereals supply and building tender.

The person asked for a Sh1 million downpayment which was paid in full on July 14.

The woman, in the company of two others went to meet the clients identified as Collins Waweru and Danson Mungatana who was said to be the senior person pushing for the tender at DoD.

The two are said to have requested for another Sh1 million. It is at this point that they grew suspicious and informed the police.

The suspects were grilled by DCI officers at Kilimani Police Station.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu