Multiple Hauliers Loses Porsche Dealership In Kenya

Multiple Hauliers, the company that owns Porsche Centre Nairobi has lost dealership for the luxury Germany car, Porsche.

The contract termination will be effected end of January 2021, and the Porsche Centre Nairobi will completely seize from offering parts and service to clients in March 2021.

Porsche AG, which owns the franchise, is expected to transfer the dealership to a new entrant in the market, which has been shaky due to the reduced demand of luxury cars.

The dealership sold 125 units within the first eight months after the franchise was opened in 2014. Cayenne brand received the highest orders at 102 units in 2015 but dropped to 54 units in 2016. The dealer had sold a cumulative 420 cars as of November, according to data from the Kenya Motor Vehicle Industry Association.

Showroom prices of the Porsche cars range from Ksh10 million to Kshh28 million.

The demand for the cars have been on the decline in the past few years, attributed to stockouts of cars, higher taxes and stricter lending standards by banks.

Multiple Hauliers becomes one of the latest companies to lose dealership contracts from internationl brands, after CMC Motors which lost Volkswagen dealership to DT Dobie and DT Dobie lost Nissan franchise to Crown Motors.

General Motors terminate Isuzu East Africa’s sale of Chevrolet cars.

Multiple Hauliers now remains with Bentley Nairobi as its luxury car franchise in Kenya.

Multiple Hauliers is owned by three Indians, Rajinder Singh Baryan (current Multiple Hauliers MD), Amrik Singh Heer and Tarlochan Singh Heer.

