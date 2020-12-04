Action Movie Rogue, Starring Megan Fox, Premieres on Showmax

Showmax Original film Rogue is now streaming on the platform. Rogue, stars Megan Fox, popularly known for her roles in the Transformers franchise and cult classic Jennifer’s Body. It is a co-production between MultiChoice, Capstone and Mannequin.

Rogue continues a move towards co-productions from Showmax’s parent company, MultiChoice, which partnered with HBO on last year’s Trackers, an adaptation of the bestselling Deon Meyer novel, whose viewership outperformed Game of Thrones in South Africa.

Read: Showmax Pro Launched In 40 Countries Across Africa

In Rogue, Fox stars as Samantha O’Hara and leads a team of mercenaries on a mission to rescue a group of kidnapped schoolgirls. When their plan goes south, the mercenaries find themselves out of ammo and lost in the bush, having to defend themselves against both the kidnappers and an angry lion.

MJ Basset (Power, Strike Back, Ash vs Evil Dead) directs the action-adventure film, which also stars BAFTA Rising Star winner Adam Deacon (Casualty), Philip Winchester (Strike Back, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), and South African stars Jessica Sutton (Motherland: Fort Salem, The Kissing Booth), Brandon Auret (District 9, Elysium, Still Breathing), Sisanda Henna (Trackers, Griekwastad), Kenneth Fok (Warrior) and Greg Kriek (Black Mirror), one of South Africa’s busiest actors, with over 50 international screen credits to his name.

Read also: Showmax Releases Trailer for Lebo M- Coming Home, Reality Series

While Fox has turned down numerous military films since Transformers, she said she accepted Rogue partly because of the attraction of coming to Africa. “I felt like my life was going to change going to Africa,” Fox told New York Daily News. “And I didn’t know why; I just knew that I had to do this project for some reason.”

The decision paid off. “Megan Fox in Rogue redefines her reputation and career,” says Refinery29, adding that the film “straddles the two phases of Megan Fox’s life: her early days as an action star too often used as a prop for the male gaze, and her future as a woman taking charge of her own destiny…”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu