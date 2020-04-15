MultiChoice Talent Factory Portal Set To Host Dolby Webinars

The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) in partnership with the Dolby Institute is launching an online learning channel, Dolby Audio Webinars.

The series of webinars covers a range of topics such as Sound for video editors, setting up a 5.1 Session & Mix environment, Dolby Atmos Content creation and other sound engineering topics.

Content creators are set to learn a lot on the use of Dolby technology in storytelling.

The 8 webinars will go live every Thursday, starting with the first on April 16, 2020 from 13:00 – 14:00 CAT and the last on June 4 at 13.00 CAT.

The first session focuses on Script Analysis & Planning for 5.1 Productions and is one of four webinars geared towards all content creators whilst the other four webinars are more technical and tailor-made for mix engineers, video editors and system integrators.

The Dolby Institute develops educational programming to help creatives advance in the art of storytelling, whether they’re making a film, mixing the sound for a sporting event, or designing the next-generation music experiences.

“MultiChoice seeks to promote and support the growth of homegrown content by empowering their story tellers through the partnership with Dolby,” the companies said in a statement.

MultiChoice is a leading video entertainment provider in the continent with DSTV and GoTV subscribers in over 40 countries.

The webinars will be available on the MultiChoice portal.

