MultiChoice Talent Factory Calls for Applications for Film and TV Training Programme

MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy is for the third year running thrilled to announce calls for applications for its sought-after film and TV training programme.

The call is open to all emerging filmmakers with either some industry experience or a relevant post-school qualification in film to apply for this exciting opportunity to hone their television and film production skills.

“The MTF Academy is our commitment to the future of our Industry and gives young Africans the chance to hone their television and film production skills through a world-class training programme. After two successful years, we’re proud to announce a new call to entry to and look forward to meeting the next generation of African film makers,” said Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO of General Entertainment & Connected Video.

Read: MultiChoice Kenya Opens 10th Branch in Nyeri

Launched in May 2018, the MTF Academy has so far given 120 students the chance to harness their expertise in film and TV, moulding them into skilled industry professionals.

The Class of 2020 set a precedent as the first cohort of students to work during a pandemic. As a result, the programme was extended from 12 to 18 months. This additional time allowed the students to graduate with two qualifications as opposed to one.

Despite adapting to the Covid-19 restrictions, the Class of 2020 had other opportunities to shine: they were active participants during the virtual MTF Masterclass sessions and worked on the global Pledge to Pause PSAs for the United Nations Verified campaign. They also got to make short films in their home countries which launched as part of the ‘Colours of Africa’ series airing on Showmax and M-Net AfroCinema pop-up channel as part of the Africa Month campaign in May.

Read Also: MultiChoice Kenya Scoops Five Coveted Awards at Fourth KUZA Gala

Like previous years, all 60 students alongside select members of the public will get to participate in the MTF Masterclasses, which are powered by various industry partners including Dolby, CBS Justice and Jasco Broadcast Solutions offering AVID software masterclasses to name a few.

The illustrious New York Film Academy of Visual and Performing Arts (NYFA) continues its commitment as an MTF Masterclasses partner and to award its annual 8 weeks NYFA Scholarship at the Academy in New York to the top performing student from each region.

“The Covid-19 pandemic was undoubtedly a difficult challenge both for all involved in keeping the MTF Academy programme going as well as the students. The unwavering support from stakeholders, partners and students has nevertheless been overwhelming. We couldn’t be more excited to have reached our third year as one of the MultiChoice Group’s anchor shared value initiatives directly investing to the next generation of African storytellers,” said Cheryl Uys-Allie, Director of the MultiChoice Talent Factory initiative.

Read Also: MultiChoice Opens Branch in Rongai To Serve DStv, GOtv Customers

Applications are now open and will close on 30 June 2021.

Interested candidates can send in their applications on https://cte.multichoicetalentfactory.com/Home/MTFHome

Entries are only open in 13 countries and the markets eligible for entry include:

West Africa: Nigeria, Ghana,

East: Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania;

Southern Africa: Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, Malawi, Angola, Mozambique

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu