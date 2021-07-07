MultiChoice Talent Factory 2020 Graduates Walk Away with Prestigious Awards

MultiChoice has successfully concluded the second year of the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF).

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, Yolisa Phahle, CEO General Entertainment and Connected Services, MultiChoice Group, said the ability for the 60 participants to transition from physical to virtual learning despite the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic speaks to the nature of the academy’s course.

“Today we are here to celebrate the second cohort who were dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic but the challenge seems to have brought on even greater opportunities,” Phahle said.

The students’ academic course was extended from 12 months to 18 months due to the pandemic. Alongside their MTF qualification, the students also walk away with an equally illustrious qualification from the prestigious New York Film Academy of Visual and Performing Arts (NYFA).

Read: MultiChoice Talent Factory Calls for Applications for Film and TV Training Programme

The students completed an intensive 3-week online NYFA course on the production of micro-documentaries, PSAs and music videos and also worked with the United Nations on the global #PledgeToPause campaign, exposing the young creatives to global networks.

In addition, MTF graduates are now part of the MTF alumni network and connected to industry professionals from across the continent through the MTF Portal – www.multichoicetalentfactory.com

The continued success of the MTF initiative since its inception in 2018 is rooted in its illustrious partnerships with NYFA, the Henley Business School Africa, Pan-Atlantic University in (Nigeria), Kenyatta University (Kenya) and the University of Zambia. MTF also has partnerships with internationally acclaimed organizations Dolby, Jasco Broadcast Solutions and Nihilent.

MTF’s partners have further contributed to the initiative by offering awards to this year’s graduates. The awards and lucky recipients are:

Read Also: MultiChoice Kenya Scoops Five Coveted Awards at Fourth KUZA Gala

The NYFA 8-week scholarship, which will go to the top performing graduate per region.

This year’s recipients are; Abisola Aboaba (Nigeria), Daisy Masembe (Uganda) and Maira Tauacale (Mozambique).

An 8-week scriptwriting internship on an animation series from global consulting and solutions integration company Nihilent Technologies. The winners are; Julie Ako (Nigeria), Kefa Igilo (Tanzania) and Hilma Sheehama (Namibia).

Jasco Broadcast Solutions will provide one AVID media composer licence to the most-promising film video editor per region. The recipients are Gbenga Gomes (Nigeria), Isiko Abubaker (Uganda) and Abel Ngoma (Zambia). The AVID Pro Tools license for the most-promising sound engineer per region was awarded to Igho Arusi Avuirovarie (Nigeria), Maurice Muendo (Kenya) and Reijhaart Wolhuter (Namibia).

Each winner will take part in a 4-week internship on M-Net productions equipping them with the skills they need to tell authentic and original African stories. The lucky winners are: Joshua Tsotso (Nigeria), Hanigun Kwenya (Kenya) and Masuzyo Mwale (Zambia).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu