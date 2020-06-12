MultiChoice Signs Deal To Stream Netflix And Amazon On DSTV

You will soon be able to stream Netflix on your DSTV decoders. This follows a partnership that Multichoice has signed with Netflix and Amazon allowing users to access the services through their decoders.

The deal will see Multichoice retain most of its DSTV clientele who have been enticed by the popularity of the newest streaming services.

They will be able to keep their subscribers and also earn commissions from the Netflix and Amazon subscriptions. This is in line with MultiChoice’s strategic plan to grow streaming services in Africa, currently at only 4 percent.

“What would typically happen is we would get commission on whatever revenue gets generated by Customers coming from our platform,” Said MultiChoice Chief Executive Officer, Tim Jacobs.

The streaming services will be available to subscribers using the DSTV Explora decoder.

MultiChoice is making strides to grow its linear business as they also try to capture the streaming media audience.

The agreement is “set to position the business for the future, leverage on the group’s scale and enhance the product ecosystem by providing access to a variety of content.”

MultiChoice currently runs streaming services via Showmax and DSTV Now. The streaming services user base has increased by 39 percent year over year. With the addition of Netflix and Amazon, the company will be able to diversify its local content on Showmax.

“There is little overlap between content on Showmax, that is now 50 percent local,and a service like Netflix at the moment, hence we find deals with other video-on-demand services complimentary.” Jacobs said.

The news of the partnership was well received, growing the Company’s share price by 8.5 percent, the highest in 4 months.

