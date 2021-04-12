Multichoice Says Call Centre Unreachable Due to Technical Hitch

Multichoice Kenya has issued a notice alerting users of a technical issue affecting its call centre. The company said that due to the hitch, the call centre is unreachable.

“Dear Customer, Our call centre is currently unreachable due to a technical issue. We are working to resolve the issue to ensure your favourite entertainment is restored,” the notice read.

Multichoice has advised users to reach them through their self service USSD, the MyDSTv app or Whatsapp.

Read: Court Declines to Lift Order Against Safaricom in Multichoice Copyright Case

“We apologize for any inconvenience,” the Digital Satellite Television added.

The company last month closed its Railways service centre and advised users to visit their remaining branches at Junction, Sarit centre, T-mall, Greenspan and Rongai branch.

The digital TV services provided recently moved its regional headquarters to a new Sh 1 billion premise in Nairobi.

MultiChoice offers various entertainment packages on DSTv and GOTv.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu