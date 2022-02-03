MultiChoice Relocates T-Mall Branch to Capital Centre

MultiChoice Kenya on Thursday opened its newest sales and after-sales support centre at the Capital Centre.

The branch is located on the ground floor of Capital Centre and is centrally located to serve customers in Makadara, Southlands, Langata, Kitengela, parts of Athi-River and Syokimau, and surrounding areas.

Speaking during the launch, MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director Nancy Matimu, said the new branch will allow for better customer service within the capital.

“Our customers can expect a one-stop shop experience whenever they visit this branch. We have kitted this branch with modern and advanced digital infrastructure systems that will ensure a superior one-stop shop experience for all our DStv, GOtv and commercial customers whenever they visit the branch,” she said.

Capital Centre branch will offer a full range of services including payment of subscriptions, package upgrades and downgrades, decoder diagnostics and purchases, customer care support, software upgrades, repair or replacement of faulty decoders, consumer education (self-help service techniques), installation services and purchase of accessories among others and will serve both residential and commercial customers.

The opening of the Capital Centre branch is a relocation of T-Mall branch which will no longer be operational.

Customers can, however, still access a full range of services at JUWAM Service Centre located on the ground floor of T-Mall or through our digital platforms *423# or on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

The Capital Centre is one among 10 MultiChoice Kenya branches with three others located in Nairobi at Greenspan Mall, Sarit Centre Mall and Junction Mall, with one branch located in Nyeri, Mombasa, Ongata Rongai, Kisumu, Eldoret and Nakuru respectively.

Capital Centre branch will open daily from 8am to 9pm on weekdays and 9am to 9pm on weekends and 9am to 5pm on public holidays.

