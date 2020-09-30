MultiChoice Partners with Celestial Tiger Entertainment to Launch KIX on DStv

Celestial Tiger Entertainment (CTE) and MultiChoice Group have today announced the launch of action movie channel KIX, on DStv. KIX will launch on DStv’s Premium, Compact Plus and Compact packages across Africa from 1st October 2020 at 7pm.

The launch of KIX marks CTE’s first foray into Africa. CTE is the operator of the largest bouquet of pan-Asian channels dedicated to Asian entertainment.

KIX offers action fans a high octane blend of martial arts, action and thriller movies from the East and West, all presented in English. CTE says that apart from the latest star-studded blockbuster premieres, KIX will also showcase movies from the various action genres, including kung fu classics such as the legendary Shaw Brothers library, action comedies, adventure and fantasy action franchises, and action thrillers.

Read: MultiChoice Kenya Unveils News Shows, Channels On DStv and GOtv

Fans of Asian action movies will see the legendary Jackie Chan, Jet Li, Donnie Yen and Bruce Lee in action.

The channel will show genres of action movies spanning from the 1960s to the present day. Subscribers can now watch KIX and its catch up programming anytime on DStv and DStv Now service.

KIX is available on channel 114, on MultiChoice’s DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact packages across the continent.

In addition to DStv, KIX is also available on MultiChoice’s Showmax service starting 2nd October 2020, with 30 action-packed titles being offered on-demand every month.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu