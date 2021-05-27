MultiChoice Opens Branch in Rongai To Serve DStv, GOtv Customers

Multichoice Kenya on Thursday opened its doors to a new branch in Ongata Rongai, serving both DStv and GOtv customers.

The newly unveiled branch is located on the First Floor of Rongai Business Centre along Magadi road.

The opening of the branch is a strategic move to ensure customers can easily access service points across the county.

Speaking on behalf of Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, CEC for Trade Alvin Kimani said the branch will serve residents from neighbouring areas and will help open up the area to more business opportunities.

“This branch will also make a significant contribution by increasing the number of businesses in this area by offering opportunities to direct sales agents, installers and electronic service partners who will indirectly support the operations of this branch,” said Mr Kimani.

Nancy Matimu, MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director said the branch will ensure “hustle-free” access to entertainment.

“Nairobi is rapidly expanding, and we want to grow with our customers. This branch is therefore a strategic move to ensure that our customers can enjoy hustle free viewing and easily access after-sale services conveniently and with the least hustle,” Ms Matimu said.

Customer can access sales and after sales support services such as decoder diagnostics, software upgrades, repair or replacement of faulty decoders, consumer education (self-help service techniques), installation services, subscription payment, purchase of accessories among others.

The Rongai branch joins a long list of existing MultiChoice Kenya branches at T-Mall, Junction Mall, Greenspan and Sarit Centre located in Nairobi.

Other branches are in Mombasa, Nyeri, Kisumu, Eldoret and Nakuru.

The MultiChoice Rongai branch will be open daily from 8am to 6pm on weekdays, 9am to 6pm on weekends and 9am to 5pm on public holidays.

