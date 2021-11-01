Multichoice Onboards TV47 Onto GOtv

Multichoice Kenya, the largest pay-TV platform has onboarded TV47 onto GOtv. The “Home of Untold Stories”, as TV47 is known, will now be available on GoTV channel 102.

The channel will be available on GOtv packages – GOtv Supa, GOtv Max, GOtv Plus, GOtv Value and GOtv Lite as from November 1, 2021.

“TV47 is Kenya’s fastest-growing Free-To-Air (FTA) station and we are happy to onboard them to GOty today. GOtv customers across all our five packages now have an increased slate of local content from this highly performing channel,” she said.

TV47 is already on the DStv platform (Channel 268), where it has featured for the last two years.

“Our entry into GOty will enhance our reach. It also comes with a variety of new exciting programmes, both entertainment and educational,” says Abubakar Abdullahi, Chief Executive Officer for TV47.

The station banks on new programmes to woo more viewers into becoming loyalists. Some of the new programmes include The Bride of Judas; A Legendary Love, and Darkness of The Soul, which will premiere in November.

“We are also approaching the electioneering period and TV47 will be the go-to station for all political commentary, interviews, profiles and breaking news,” says Abdullahi.

TV47 broadcasts in both Kiswahili and English. Its rich content also includes shows on tertiary education, a first for a television station in Kenya.

The onboarding of TV47 to the GOtv family coincides with the launch of a brand new GOtv Supa package. The new package offers a range of lifestyle and entertainment channels (like TV47) featuring more entertainment for kids, drama-filled telenovelas, and more local content.

“With the festive season fast approaching, families need affordable ways to spend time together. The launch of this entertainment-focused GOtv package will allow our subscribers to do exactly that,” says Matimu.

“With more choice and greater entertainment value, the new GOtv SUPA package joins an already extensive line up of content offering available to our GOtv customers, to ensure there is something for everyone to enjoy on GOtv this holiday.”

GOtv Supa subscribers will be able to view all the sporting action and channels available on GOtv Max, with an additional 17 lifestyle and entertainment channels at Ksh1,499 per month.

