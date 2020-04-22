Multichoice Launches New Reality TV Series on Africa Magic

MultiChoice has announced the launch of two brand new reality TV shows: Mercy and Ike which will kick off on Sunday, April 26 and Judging Matters which will kick off on Monday, April 27, 2020, on Africa Magic Showcase on DStv channel 151.

Mercy and Ike reality TV show follows the love life of Mercy Eke, the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 4 and Ike Onyema, her fellow housemate, who began a relationship during their time at the Big Brother house. Their unlikely bond during the show makes for a great love story as they continued to entertain viewers with their pranks and an affection that took everyone by surprise.

Judging Matters is a reality TV show that is aimed at addressing small claims and minor cases in Lagos which present a huge challenge for the established courts to deal with, often resulting in cases being in courts for long periods without an amicable resolution. This is a recorded reality TV show of real people getting justice from minor claims court in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Justice.

Multichoice says the show will be a source of education and information on the Lagos State Justice system. There will be no lawyers’ fees, no filing costs, no long delays or adjournments. A forum for cases to be heard without fear of it being insignificant and with immediate judgement. An actual Judge and a counsellor will work together to ensure that justice is dispensed accordingly, without favour or rancour.

The Judge who will be tasked with handling these cases is Justice Olusola Williams: a retired Judge in Lagos State. Her role is to listen and probe where required while the counsellor brings out the finer points of the case to enable her to make a final decision.

The counsellor in this Show is Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, a compere, TV host and Lawyer. With his understanding of the finer points of the law and how to deal with some of the issues at stake, Ebuka will be witty yet firm and his job is to bring out the emotional, entertaining and local elements of the show based on the cases presented.

On Judging Matters, Multichoice says the show was created to solve problems that have not received sufficient attention in court. These cases can be easily deliberated on and resolved by Lagos State Justice.

Mercy and Ike will air every Sunday from April 26, 2020, at 19:30 CAT while Judging Matters will air Mondays at 19:00 CAT from April 27, 2020.

