MultiChoice Launches Maisha Magic Plus Channel, Airing Locally Inspired Shows

Panafrican Pay TV provider MultiChoice on Monday launched another Maisha Magic channel.

Maisha Magic Plus which will be available on DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact on DStv channel 163, will air locally inspired shows.

On the list of the local programs will be a daily telenovela ‘Kovu’, a weekly drama ‘Kina’, starring locally bred stars and a reality show – ‘Date my Family Kenya’.

Speaking during the launch, MultiChoice Kenya MD, Nancy Matimu said the channel will only cement Maisha Magic’s place in the Kenyan entertainment industry.

“Maisha Magic is the leading local entertainment channel in Kenya and the launch of Maisha Magic Plus will only enhance this position as Kenya’s most loved local story-teller,” she said.

M-Net’s Channel Director for Eastern and Southern channels, Tony Okwaro said, “Maisha Magic Plus will deliver more value to our customers than ever before with an extra hour of fresh content every day. We are proud of the positive role we are playing in this country and we will continue to support and grow the local entertainment industry through this new platform.”

Maisha Magic Plus will carry all shows aired on Maisha Magic East, including Selina, Pete, MaEmpress, Njoro wa Uba, Our Perfect Wedding, Maza, Real Housewives of Kawangware, Varshita!, and Churchill Show as an incentive for Premium, Compact Plus and Compact DStv subscribers.

DStv Access and Family subscribers will continue to enjoy Maisha Magic East as is on Channel 158.

On March 5, the pay TV provider launched Phase 2 of the Step Up campaign which saw active and disconnected DStv customers get upgraded to the next higher package at no extra cost.

GOtv customers also got a discount on their package when paying for their monthly subscription.

