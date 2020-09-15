MultiChoice Kenya Unveils News Shows, Channels On DStv and GOtv

MultiChoice Kenya has announced new shows and channels on DStv and GOtv during its first annual content showcase under the theme “A never ending story of value” held in Nairobi.

MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director Nancy Matimu said that Multichoice had invested a total of $573.8 million (Ksh57.4 billion) in direct and indirect investment to the Kenyan GDP over a 4-year period running from April 2015 to March 2019, one quarter of which was channeled towards supporting the local entertainment sector.

“Our contribution has been one of creating shared value in the broadcasting sector in the country. We have not only invested in the best local and international content, but we have also established long-term partnerships through the value chain which has helped grow and develop communities and families across Kenya,” said Brand De Villers, MultiChoice Africa Chief Executive Officer.

The company said that it has invested USD 138 million (KSh13.8 billion) on Maisha Magic channels and infrastructure investments to ensure premium high-quality local entertainment.

“The result of this has created an impact on over 200,000 families through jobs created through our productions, acquisition and commissioning of local shows. This amounts to a total USD81.7 million (Ksh8.17 billion) in GDP uplift from employment generated through our support of the local content industry,” said Matimu.

MultiChoice Kenya also announced the addition of four new channels set to launch on the DStv platform from September 14, 2020.

Among the shows unveiled today and set to premiere on various dates include TLNovelas, an English-dubbed Mexican telenovela pop-up channel which lands on DStv on Monday 14 September 2020 and will be available on DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact packages on channel 133.

A new channel, KIX, will be available on DStv Channel 114 for Premium, Compact Plus & Compact customers. This channel promises to bring viewers all the best scenes from all-time favourites such as Jackie Chan to Bruce Lee.

Timeless Drama Channel will offer a unique genre of high-budget English-dubbed series from Turkish producers set in the background of beautiful Istanbul or Anatolia, focusing on riveting stories full of emotion and passion that are tightly woven around Turkish values, symbols and culture with unique soundtracks.

Another channel, TVN, will be an explosion in K-Pop and K-drama offering Korean content. TVN will be available to DStv subscribers upon launch.

For kids, a new pop-up channel called Zoomoo will launch on October 1, 2020. The channel will have content with a unique mix of live action wildlife combined with animation, puppets – child-friendly factual programs, profiling animals, their habitat and what they eat among others.

Accompanied by the free ZooMoo App which kids can download on their devices, this channel will offer a complete multi-screen environment, synchronized on a real-time basis with the channel.

The new channels and shows will be an addition to the current which include the world’s biggest leagues such as Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and the UEFA championships, golf, cricket, basketball, athletics, Tennis, Formula 1, WWE and UFC.

“Multichoice Kenya has also dedicated resources and the best expertise to ensure it continuously improves the way in which customers interact with the business via self-service platforms including the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps, *423# service, Kadipay and self-service on Whatsapp,”added Multichoice in a statement.

