MultiChoice Kenya Unveils 2020 Festive Campaigns

MultiChoice Kenya has stocked up on premium content this festive season offering customers choice and value for money. The company is inviting customers to connect with their families and friends despite challenges arising out of Covid-19 pandemic.

DStv Xmas offer

The DStv HD decoder and dish kit is available at Ksh.3,999, giving you access to world class family entertainment.

Maisha Magic Plus offers local shows including dramas Kina and Kovu, telenovelas such as Pete and Selina, docu-drama Chozi, reality show Sol Family and comedy on Njoro wa Uba and Hullabaloo Estate and new episodes of Varshita.

M-Net movies channels features International movies, series, shows and dramas with sitcoms, romcoms and TV talk shows to keep you entertained. Reality and lifestyle shows are available through E! Entertainment channel, BBC lifestyle, food network and Spice TV.

You can also watch documentaries and investigative dramas on National Geographic channel, Discovery ID, Discovery channel, History Channel, Curiosity Stream and CBS Reality. For Sport, SuperSport is offering 100 days of football this festive season and you can also enjoy WWE entertainment and UFC fight nights.

167 football games will be broadcast in 30 days on DStv live in HD. These include 60 Premier League games between 19 December to 16 January, 52 games from the La between 23 Dec – 12 January, 50 games from the Italian Serie A will be available between 22 Dec– 17 Jan and 4 EFL Quarterfinal matched on 22 December.

For children, there are over 10 kids channels on DStv including Zoomoo, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Disney Channel, CBeebies, Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, JimJam, Da Vinci channel and PBS Kids. Christian shows are also available on Faith, Daystar, TBN, Dove TV and Emmanuel TV.

GOtv Xmas Offer

GOtv customers will also enjoy festive movies, sporting action, kids’ entertainment and local content.

The GOTv Decoder goes for Sh.1,999, and is bundled with one-month GOtv Max. Maisha Magic East offers local content with original Kenyan telenovela stories including Pete and Selina, drama shows including new episodes of Varshita, Njoro wa Uba and Nyanya Rukia, comedy on Hullabaloo Estate and music shows Turn Up and Pambio Live as well as reality of Sol Family.

You can also enjoy International shows such as Ring of Fire on Zee World, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne on BET and America’s Funniest Home Videos on Fox.

The Kardashians! are also set to share their most memorable moments on The Kardashian Kristmas Special on E! Entertainment.

MNet Movies 4 will also showcase classics including The Police Academy franchise on TNT and Mean Girls. GOtv also offers kid’s programming such as NatGeo Wild’s Africa Wild special in December, animated content on the Kidz Club on M-Net Movies 4 plus holiday stunts on Cartoon network special and Nickelodeon.

GOtv Sports fans will watch 103 games in 30 days with 53 La Liga games between 23 December – 12 January and 50 Serie A games between 22 December and 17 January.

