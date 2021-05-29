MultiChoice Kenya Opens 10th Branch in Nyeri

Multichoice Kenya has opened a new branch dedicated to serve DStv and GOtv subscribers in Nyeri county and the larger Central region.

The branch located along Kimathi Street on the Ground Floor of Kang’aru Building will give subscribers a one-stop service point with comprehensive service delivery.

Speaking during the launch, Nyeri Governor, Mutahi Kahiga said, “We identify with you as you use the power of entertainment to enrich millions of lives across the county by providing video entertainment that tells the most-loved Kenyan international stories, which bring people together around shared passions.”

MultiChoice Kenya managing director Nancy Matimu thanked the county government for creating a conducive business environment for the company and supporting wealth creation.

“We are delighted to expand our footprint to Nyeri County which is yet another milestone towards improving our service delivery in this region. The opening of this new branch is a response to the feedback we get from our customers for more services and a one-stop shop experience where they can purchase, troubleshoot, get after-sales services and purchase accessories,” Ms Matimu said.

The Nyeri branch brings to 10 the total number of MultiChoice branches in the country.

Customers in Nyeri and surrounding towns can now access a full range of services including payment of subscriptions, package upgrades and downgrades, decoder diagnostics and purchases, customer care support, software upgrades, repair or replacement of faulty decoders, consumer education (self-help service techniques), installation services and purchase of accessories among others.

The branch with be an addition to the existing MultiChoice Kenya branches at T-Mall, Junction Mall, Greenspan and Sarit Centre located in Nairobi. Other branches are in Ongata Rongai (also opened this week), Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret and Nakuru.

The MultiChoice Nyeri branch will be open daily from 8am to 6pm on weekdays, 9am to 6pm on weekends and 9am to 5pm on public holidays.

