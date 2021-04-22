MultiChoice Kenya Donates PPEs Worth Sh2.3 Million to Health Ministry

MultiChoice Kenya, the home of Kenya’s most-loved video entertainment brand, has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth Sh2.3 million to the Ministry of Health.

The donation is meant for people in high-risk areas and those at the frontline in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

12,000 KN95 Face Masks and 2,000 Disposable Isolation Gowns were some of the equipment donated by the firm.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the ministry was CS Mutahi Kagwe who applauded MultiChoice Kenya for the highly targeted and timely contribution.

“We are pleased to receive the PPE’s from MultiChoice Kenya, a brand that has operated in the country for 26 years and has Kenyans at heart, evidenced by initiatives such as this to support the underprivileged sections of the society,” the CS said.

Read: MultiChoice & Azuri partner to launch DStv on Pay-As-You-Go Solar TV

On behalf of MultiChoice, Kenya’s Managing Director, Nancy Matimu appreciated the medical fraternity, private sector and the general public for their collective efforts towards the fight against COVID-19.

“At MultiChoice Kenya, we recognize that co-operation and solidarity is important from each one of us at individual and collective levels alike. We therefore come here today, to commit our solemn support towards the COVID-19 pandemic fight in Kenya,” said Matimu.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to make yet another contribution and support the efforts of the government, the private sector, donor agencies and other players.”

CS Kagwe also noted that the rise in the number of confirmed cases and deaths in the country requires more strategic and long-term support from partners.

“This ultimately includes support even to the health workers, some of who have contracted the disease in the course of their life-saving work,” he said.

MultiChoice Kenya assured the government of its continued commitment to uphold the highest health and safety standards in safeguarding its employees, trade partners and customers.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu